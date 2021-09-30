There’s a fine line between hyphenated identities.

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of attending a stage reading of excerpts from Benjamin Benne’s newest play, “Fantasma,” in the Gallery at the Rubenstein Arts Center. Walking in, the room felt like a rehearsal space. The right-hand wall was covered in multicolored index cards that detailed characters, plot points, setting, and other elements of “Fantasma.” A rough semi-circle of folding chairs lined the room’s perimeter. The “stage” consisted of a rectangular table and a projector. Some of the chairs encroached on the stage area, blurring the line between audience and performer — for the reading, I was actually sitting behind two of the actors. The door to the Gallery — one of the Ruby’s signature massive barn doors — remained open for the entire hour-long reading, which heightened the inviting feel that became a major theme throughout the event.
