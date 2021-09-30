CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

FortifyIQ Revolutionizes Hardware Security Analysis with Pre-silicon Security Verification

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio allow chip designers to address security vulnerabilities before manufacturing. NEWTON, MA – September 30, 2021 – There is a lot of secret data around us, some less valuable and some more valuable. The most valuable secrets, such as cryptographic keys, should be given the best possible protection – and that protection starts in hardware, rather than in software. This is where FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, comes in. With FortifyIQ solutions, the entire security verification cycle is performed at the pre-silicon stage, avoiding the expensive and time-consuming process of analyzing and correcting security vulnerabilities with a manufactured device, as well as potential re-spins and schedule delays.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Israeli cybersecurity tech startup Panorays secures $42 million in Series B funding to revolutionize third-party security

Hardly a day goes by without another headline of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Companies around the world are losing billions of dollars to cybercriminals. Governments and customers are also holding these companies into account forcing them to tighten their security measures. The increase in data privacy regulations, including European Union...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Y Combinator backed Indian Fintech Karbon Secures $12M in Pre-Series A from Unicorn Ramp, Rainfall Ventures, Roka Works

a Fintech firm providing corporate cards, has secured $12 million (appr. INR 88.8 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round from US-based Fintech Unicorn Ramp, Rainfall Ventures, Roka Works, Y Combinator, and other international investors. Ramp is a New York-headquartered spend/budget management app or corporate charge card start-up that...
BUSINESS
phoronix.com

"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features

There has been talk of Intel moving to offer more license-able/opt-in features for hardware capabilities found within a given processor as an upgrade. We are now seeing the Linux signs of that support coming with a driver for "Intel Software Defined Silicon" to allow for the secure activation of such features baked into the processor's silicon but only available as an up-charge option.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Hardware Security#Silicon#Security Awareness#Sidechannel Studio#Faultinjection Studio#Fia#Cybercriminal
martechseries.com

Aunalytics Unveils Secure Managed Services with Integrated Security

Next-Generation Technology Suite Delivers Secure Managed IT to Power Business. Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, today announced the company’s Secure Managed Services offering. The new service stack combines mission critical IT services leveraging zero trust end-to-end security to ensure people and data are protected regardless of location.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Automated analysis can help stop security teams wasting 10,000 hours a year

It's well known that security teams are suffering from alert overload and new research from Invicti Security shows that false positives and the need for manual verification are serious problems. Analysis of six years' worth of real-world vulnerability data shows enterprise security teams are spending nearly 10,000 hours a year...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Manch Technologies Secures $1.1 Mn Pre-Series A Funding Led By Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based Manch Technologies, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based zero-coding digital transformation platform, on Tuesday announced that it closed a $1.1 million pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund with participation from Pentathlon Ventures. The new funding will be put towards...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Security software protects at pre-silicon stage

Pre-silicon security verification during the chip design stage can avoid time-consuming analysis and correction of security vulnerabilities for a manufactured device. It can also avoid potential re-spins and production delays, says FortifyIQ. The company has developed two software suites which simulate some of the ‘popular’ methods of cyberattack. SideChannel Studio...
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Intranet Security Vulnerability Scanning Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2028 | Symantec, Intel Security, IBM

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Intranet Security Vulnerability Scanning market” to its ever-expanding database. The Intranet Security Vulnerability Scanning market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Intranet Security Vulnerability Scanning market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Intranet Security Vulnerability Scanning market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
design-reuse.com

Alphacore Inc.: We're partners in the GF FDX Network

Tempe, AZ -- September 30, 2021 -- Alphacore Inc., an industry leader in proven high-performance analog and RF design, is now a proud member of the GlobalFoundries® (GF®) FDX™ Network. We drive next-generation ultrahigh speed, ultra-low power, radiation tolerant validated data conversion technology with IP designs enabling applications such as 5G Communications, Beam Forming, Automotive Radar and Lidar, Aerospace and Defense, and more now supported by GF’s 22FDX technology.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Supply Chain Security Market 2021 - Future Technology, Business Strategy & Risk Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Market Report to 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Supply Chain Security Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". The worldwide market study looks at factors that drive regional segmentation, such as geopolitical relations, macro and microeconomic considerations, and geographic advantage, which are used to divide the global competitive environment into regions. By altering the market scenario, it also distinguishes itself. The goal of this Supply Chain Security market study is to provide a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key aspects influencing market growth. It efficiently provides the essential aspects impacting market growth and the vital market dynamics, including the industry assets, while identifying the flaws and strengths, through the use of a SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
design-reuse.com

WiLAN Signs Wireless License with Motorola

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN has entered into a license agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC. The licensed patents relate to wireless technology. The terms and conditions of this agreement are confidential. About WiLAN.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Why and How to Customize a Processor

Processor customization is one approach to optimizing a processor IP core to handle a certain workload. In some case it makes sense to design a dedicated core from scratch, but in many cases an existing core may partially meet your requirements and can be a good starting point for your optimized core.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Windows 11 security feature could impact gaming performance in pre-built PCs

While Microsoft‘s latest version of Windows operating system was touted to offer the best gaming performance out of any of its predecessors, one of its new security feature might actually have the Windows 11 PCs take a hit in gaming performance. The latest version of Windows aims to bring an...
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm

October 4, 2021 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, have demonstrated production-level parameters of Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology in a 28 nanometre (nm) process. Demonstrating production level parameters of Weebit’s ReRAM...
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

Apricorn Aegis Padlock SSD: An ultra-secure hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that fits in your pocket [Review]

If you have personal files that you want to be able to access when on the go, but don’t trust cloud providers to keep them safe, and are worried about the dangers of storing them on a USB memory stick which could be easily lost or stolen, the best solution is to use a 100 percent hardware encrypted USB drive like the Aegis Padlock SSD.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Sondrel India staff numbers to double to handle new business

Reading, UK & Hyderabad, India – October 4, 2021 -- Sondrel’s Indian office in Hyderabad is recruiting to double its engineering staff to handle the dramatic increase in its global business brought about by Sondrel’s success in handling the COVID pandemic. How a company actually handles a crisis situation such...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy