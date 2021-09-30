CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPI’s EdisonFuture Subsidiary Accelerates RideZoomers Electric Scooter Rollout with Addition of New Amazon Store

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that RideZoomers, Inc. ("RideZoomers"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, launches a new Amazon Store to accelerate sales of its Zoomer and Zoomer 2 electric scooter models.

