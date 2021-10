Connor Pecard’s goal off an assist from Nick Hoffman in the 31st minute lifted Lodi to a 1-0 Capitol Conference win over Luther Prep’s boys soccer team on Thursday at LPS. The Phoenix started off slowly and just couldn’t get anything going throughout the entirety of the game. Lodi kept pressing and gained momentum by not allowing Luther Prep to make any solid offensive attacks.

LODI, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO