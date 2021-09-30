CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Biden's reconciliation bill transform early childhood education?

By Karen D'Souza
edsource.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the pandemic continues to upend the way children live, President Joe Biden has been pushing to invest in early childhood education and bolster the long-beleaguered child care sector. Under pressure for some time, many child care providers have been on the brink of closure due to escalating costs...

