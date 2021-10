The Vandals tennis team traveled to Centraila to take on the Annies, and competed well, falling just 4-5. The ladies started the meet with a tie after the singles matches. The Vandals picked up the bottom half with victories by Riely Ward, Carlie Graumenz and Faith Bundy-Clymer. The Vandals were only able to pick the third doubles flight with Victoria Smith and Delanee Ward picking up the win. The Vandals travel to play Alton-Marquette on Thursday.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO