Today both gold and silver gained fractional ground with gold as of 6:10 PM Eastern Standard Time fixed at $1763.90, after factoring in today’s gain of $1.90, or 0.11%. Silver gained $0.12 in trading today and basis the December futures contract is currently fixed at $22.65 which amounts to a percentage gain of 0.52%. The prices quoted our based upon the opening in Australia as the financial markets begin to trade overseas on Thursday morning.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO