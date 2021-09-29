North American Lions Set to Play in Dubai Again
The North American Lions are back on the field and will compete in the Dubai 7s U19 International competition December 2-4 in the United Arab Emirates. One of the most highly-anticipated 7s tournaments in the world, the Dubai 7s is a stop on the World Rugby Sevens World Series, and also (like the USA stop in LA) has a wide-ranging festival of competitive tournaments around the World Series event. There are eight International Invitational brackets and eight more for Arabian Gulf teams. The U19 Boys International event is a tough one with national teams and provincial teams from all over the world.www.goffrugbyreport.com
Comments / 0