North American Lions Set to Play in Dubai Again

By 09.29.2021 - Alex Goff
goffrugbyreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American Lions are back on the field and will compete in the Dubai 7s U19 International competition December 2-4 in the United Arab Emirates. One of the most highly-anticipated 7s tournaments in the world, the Dubai 7s is a stop on the World Rugby Sevens World Series, and also (like the USA stop in LA) has a wide-ranging festival of competitive tournaments around the World Series event. There are eight International Invitational brackets and eight more for Arabian Gulf teams. The U19 Boys International event is a tough one with national teams and provincial teams from all over the world.

www.goffrugbyreport.com

#World Rugby#Usa Rugby#Canada#The North American Lions#Utah Rugby Academy#Panthers 7s#Rock Rugby#Canadian Misfits#Covid#Na Lions#Canadians#Utah Academy Program
