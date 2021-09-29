We shall see

It sounds as though James McAvoy wants the chance to see what happened to the character, Wesley Gibson, that he portrayed in Wanted back in 2008. The sequel that could have happened never did since apparently there weren’t enough good ideas that were forthcoming that would have made for a great sequel that didn’t mirror the first. If you’re as confused by that reason then don’t feel too bad since it does sound like one giant copout since so many sequels in Hollywood have been close to the same thing as the original movie and yet were made anyway. Moving on though, it would be interesting to see what Wesley is up to since there are other assassin organizations out there apparently and it’s likely that the remaining four wouldn’t look too kindly on someone that was willing to take out their own group. In fact, any organization that’s taken down by one of its members would likely feel a little vengeful, and any other organization that’s even remotely attached to the one that’s been destroyed might feel obligated to take out the problem before it can affect their ranks.

