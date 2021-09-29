CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks bounce back but nerves remain

marketpulse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are back in positive territory on Wednesday, paring some of Tuesday’s losses that suggested cracks are appearing in the markets. The list of downside risks has been growing in recent months and it seems it’s finally become impossible to ignore. The debate over averting a government shutdown, the debt ceiling, infrastructure package and social spending bill is heating up as key deadlines draw nearer.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar steadies after slide

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Thursday, after taking a tumble a day earlier. The pair is currently trading at 0.6925, up 0.16% on the day. It was a rough day at the office for the kiwi on Wednesday, as the currency fell 0.70%. At one point, NZD/USD was down 1.10%, as the RBNZ’s historic rate hike failed to give the New Zealand dollar any support whatsoever. The central bank raised the cash rate from 0.25% to 0.50%, the first rate hike in seven years, but the market had priced in the move.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
marketpulse.com

AUD moves higher, NFP next

The Australian dollar has found its legs on Thursday, in what has been an uneventful week. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7308, up 0.50% on the day. The Australian dollar has had a mostly quiet week, and even an RBA policy decision on Tuesday failed to elicit much of a response from the currency. The RBA meeting was a yawner, with the Bank maintaining interest rates at a record low of 0.10% and its QE programme of AUD 4 billion/week. The rate statement was similar to the September statement, so it’s really not a surprise that Aussie didn’t react.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Stocks higher on debt Band-Aid, falling energy prices, and labor market progress, bitcoin profit-taking

US stocks are rising after jobless claims shows the labor market is heading in the right direction again, global energy crisis fears ebb, and as investors remain upbeat that the US won’t default on its debt after Democrats accept the Republican’s short-term debt limit extension. The outlook for 2022 remains optimistic given markets are still expecting Democrats to ultimately deliver infrastructure spending and President Biden’s economic plan by December. Senate GOP leader McConnell’s chess move was brilliant as it puts all the pressure back on the Democrats and will likely raise the chance that Democrats might run out of time in delivering more spending and tax increases.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Markets bounce back strongly

It’s not been a bad 24 hours for the stock markets, with two unlikely heroes emerging late on Wednesday to deliver gains late in the US session which has carried over to today. A surge in the price of natural gas put investors on the defensive early on Wednesday, setting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Covid#The Ecb Forum#Central Banking#Fed#Ecb#Boj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil upswing continues, gold

An unchanged OPEC+ continued to reverberate through oil markets overnight, lifting prices, as did the near 10% overnight rally in natural gas prices. Brent crude finished 1.55% higher at USD 82.55, and WTI rallied 1.85% to USD 70.05 a barrel. Both remain around those levels in Asia as local markets digest another overnight jump in prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

RBNZ hikes, but NZD takes a plunge

We continue to see sharp volatility from the New Zealand dollar. NZD/USD enjoyed a three-day rally, but has squandered most of these gains on Wednesday. The pair is currently trading at 0.6885, down 1.10% on the day. RBNZ hikes rates. The markets were expecting a rate hike from the Reserve...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US dollar on the move

The bull market correction of the US dollar may have come to an end as the greenback resumed its rally overnight, boosted by firm longer-end US yields. US debt ceiling fears ebbed, and the dollar index finished 0.20% higher at 93.98, climbing to 94.05 in Asia. The index has clear support at 93.65, although resistance at 94.50 remains some distance away. That range will likely contain until the US data on Friday.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy