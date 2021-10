The latest round of COVID-19 federal stimulus funding is living up to the term “relief” for some college students, now that those resources are available for the first time to reduce student debt. Many institutions have since used some of the funds to reduce or relieve current students of outstanding financial obligations to the college or university. They include more than 20 historically Black colleges and universities, Trinity Washington University, and the City University of New York -- and the list has been growing every week.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO