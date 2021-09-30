CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory University Apologizes for Displacing Native Americans

By Marjorie Valbrun
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Emory University has apologized for its role in displacing Native Americans. The Board of Trustees of the Georgia university has approved an official “Land Acknowledgment for Emory University” on Sept. 27 that “acknowledges the Muscogee (Creek) people who lived, worked, produced knowledge on, and nurtured the land where Emory’s Oxford and Atlanta campuses are now located,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

