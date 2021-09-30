CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Probiotics For Your Skin?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre there any benefits to probiotics in skin creams?. You’re likely familiar with oral probiotics, found in fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and yogurt with live cultures and sold in supplement form as well. When consumed, probiotics like Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium can help repopulate your digestive system with “good” bacteria and keep the gut microbiome in balance. Probiotics may also help keep your digestive tract functioning optimally, restore normal flora after antibiotic use, and support immune system function.

