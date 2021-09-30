Probiotics For Your Skin?

Think of your skin as your body's shield of armor. It's your first barrier of defense against environmental factors, but over time, it will show the remnants of hard-won battles against the elements in the form of wrinkles, discoloration, and signs of aging—much of which can be attributed to DNA damage. “The underlying cause of skin aging and the deterioration of skin quality over time is due to the damage to DNA from exposures such as ultraviolet light and pollution,” says Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York and the founder of MACRENE Actives. After we turn 30, our bodies' own DNA-damage repairing enzymes start to decline, and according to Dr. Alexiades, adding topical DNA-repairing ingredients is into your routine is "the best and most permanent way to reverse the signs of aging and to restore useful skin health and skin quality.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO