Merna C. Wold, age 69, of Dannebrog, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at home with her loved ones. Funeral service was held Saturday, September 25, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Dr. Robert Carlson officiating. Burial followed at the Cameron Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www. apfelfuneralhome.com.