Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the limelight back from Lionel Messi with his dramatic last-gasp Manchester United winner... just when Old Trafford needed him more than ever

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo had been here many times before. One hundred and seventy seven before Wednesday night, to be precise. Standing in the middle of pitches all over Europe listening to that evocative Champions League anthem. No.178 will always have a special place for Ronaldo, though. The night he set the...

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is better than his dad was at same age, claims Manchester United star’s mother

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has claimed that the Manchester United striker’s son Cristiano Jr is “even better” than his dad was at the same age.Dolores Aveiro has high hopes for her grandson, Cristiano Jr, and believes having the top scorer in men’s international football history for a father will only help him develop.Aveiro also hopes that one of the two will one day play for Sporting Lisbon, where her son began his career before leaving for his first spell at Old Trafford.“[Cristiano] Ronaldo has to come back here [to Sporting], for me he’d be here,” Aveiro told the ADN de Leao...
Man United keep making the same mistakes, the euphoria at Old Trafford from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut has been replaced by a cold reality after Everton draw... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a coherent game plan

After copying Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration when he equalised for Everton, Andros Townsend was probably pushing his luck by asking the Manchester United star for his No 7 shirt at the final whistle. 'Not imitating, it was just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,' explained...
Jesse Lingard dives and screams more at Manchester United than he did at West Ham, says his former team-mate Mark Noble, who was involved in a penalty shout on the midfielder in Hammers' cup win at Old Trafford

Mark Noble has claimed Jesse Lingard dives and screams more at Manchester United than he did at West Ham after the pair were involved in a penalty shout in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie. Lingard went down in the penalty area during the second-half of the Old Trafford cup match after...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Iker Casillas
'He's just f'ing and giving it to me': Darren Fletcher reveals Sir Alex Ferguson gave him an X-rated rant at just 15-years-old and clashed with his MOTHER when Manchester United midfielder threatened to leave for Newcastle in 2002

Darren Fletcher has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson fired an X-rated rant at him when he was just 15-years-old when the Scottish midfielder threatened to leave Manchester United as a teenager. Fletcher was part of the Red Devils academy in 2002 and was close to breaking through to the first-team, but...
A new mural celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's triumphant Man United return appears by Old Trafford... but fans hilariously compare it to EastEnders' Pat Butcher and THAT disastrous former statue in Lisbon

A new mural painted to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming at Manchester United has been savaged, with the superstar's likeness even compared to an infamous soap character by social media users. The design has been created outside The Trafford pub in the city centre, a popular pre-match spot for supporters before...
Cristiano Ronaldo has been owning Lionel Messi

Now that they have embarked on a new journey in club football, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have been outshining his longtime rival Lionel Messi. For more than a decade now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the competition with both finishing each season with flying colors. However, the narrative...
Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi as Forbes' best-paid footballer with the Manchester United star picking up £92MILLION a year following his Old Trafford return... but who else makes the top 10?

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Lionel Messi at the top of Forbes' list of the highest-paid footballers in the world, with the Manchester United star earning £91.5million this season. Ronaldo and Messi, two of the highest-profile players in the world today, both made transfer moves this summer to United and Paris...
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in Champions League

Time and time again, Cristiano Ronaldo has proved to be the difference maker for Manchester United—and he's only played five games so far this season. On Wednesday against Villarreal, Ronaldo played the hero once again with a 95th-minute match-winner that sent Old Trafford into a frenzy. Tied at 1-1 in stoppage time, Ronaldo headed a cross into the box only to see the ball played back to him at a tight angle.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'eyeing coaching role at Manchester United once he hangs up his boots at Old Trafford'... which could see him involved in his own son's development!

Cristiano Ronaldo intends to finish his career at Manchester United and could subsequently move into a coaching role which may see him overseeing his son's progress. Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with an option for a third year when he rejoined United from Juventus last month and wants to carry on playing for as long as possible.
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: United player ratings as Ronaldo snatches dramatic injury-time winner

A last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo winner led Manchester United to a dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal in their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an extremely attacking lineup for this game. Nut his side struggled to find a way past a solid Villarreal defence. Instead, it was Unai Emery’s men who created the better chances, and would have been disappointed for not taking a half-time lead.
'I didn't play well but I KNEW I'd score': Rio Ferdinand reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo texted him after netting a dramatic late winner for Manchester United... as pundit insists 'that's the belief he has and other players are feeding off it'

Rio Ferdinand has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo texted him insisting he knew he would score against Villarreal after netting a last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went behind when Paco Alcacer stabbed home Arnaut Danjuma's cross in the second half, after a first 45 minutes in which the Spanish side were wasteful in front of goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 95th-MINUTE winner as Manchester United come from behind to ignite their Champions League campaign after Villarreal had deservedly led before Alex Telles' thunderbolt

He did it again. That’s what they bought him for. Ninety four minutes gone, outplayed, but victorious. How does he do it? How did they do it? That’s what Unai Emery will be asking. Manchester United got away with it here, no doubt of that. Villarreal were the better side...
Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 95th-minute winner against Villarreal was Man United's latest-ever Champions League goal... beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's famous 1999 Treble clincher by almost two minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic goal for Manchester United against Villarreal was the club's latest in the Champions League - beating a famous one from his manager. The clock read 94 minutes and 13 seconds at Old Trafford when the Portuguese star fired home from a tight angle to earn United an undeserved 2-1 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo winner cannot paper over cracks of Manchester United’s failed experiment against Villarreal

Manchester United struggle in build-up play. They cannot defend transitions. There is no consistent structure to their attacks. They rely too much on individuals. They do not have a recognised, first-choice holding midfielder. They do not have much of a midfield at all, for that matter. They are an expensively assembled team that often looks far less than the sum of its expensively acquired parts.But worst of all, usually at some point during the closing stages of an especially disappointing performance, they will often deliver a match-winning moment which leaves some of us in the Old Trafford press seats asking:...
PREMIER LEAGUE

