Australia’s one-day captain Aaron Finch has indicated this winter’s Ashes series is looking likely to go ahead.England’s tour has been in doubt due to the difficulties presented by coronavirus restrictions, most notably Australia’s strict quarantine laws.It is thought that quarantine arrangements for the families of players have been one of the main concerns, with captain Joe Root among the players yet to commit.Discussions between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia over entry requirements and bubble conditions have been held and it is hoped a resolution can be reached this week.And on Wednesday Finch suggested talks have progressed...

SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO