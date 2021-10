Central Oklahoma (1-2) at 2 NW Missouri State (2-0) Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM. Bearcat fans will see a new face under center this week at home. Sophomore Mike Hohensee earned his first start last week after Braden Wright underwent surgery the week prior to facing UCM. Hohensee accounted for four passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, completing 14 of 18 passes for 260 yards. Al McKeller is second in the MIAA at 129 yards per game on the ground with two total touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving. Kaden Davis leads Northwest with 69 yards receiving per game and an MIAA-leading three touchdowns. Northwest scored just 15 points in Week 1 but racked up 47 points and 511 yards in Week 2. The Central Oklahoma defense is giving up just 21 points per game and allowed just 10 points last week in a loss to Missouri Southern. The Bronchos allow 213 yards passing and 130 yards rushing per game. Michael Slater is second in the MIAA with 5.5 tackles for loss.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO