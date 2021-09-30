2021-09-30

… Please log in to view this content or purchase a subscription by clicking here. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. Gov. Ralph Northam (center) and other dignitaries and officials cut the ribbon to officially reopen Green Pastures. (Recorder photo by Gavin Dressler) CLIFTON FORGE — The Green Pastures Recreation Area has been given a new lease on life. Friday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam, along with local and state officials and representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, convened at the […]