Campus tours offered on Friday
MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University’s Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center will host a free Campus and Marquette Bus Tour from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The Beaumier Center’s director Daniel Truckey will lead the tour. Attendees will discover how NMU has changed throughout the decades. Participants will also travel through Marquette’s commercial and historic districts to see the location of old off-campus hangouts and hear stories from years past.www.miningjournal.net
