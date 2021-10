As the pandemic lingers, the employment problem gets worse and worse and worse...but in Maine, it's not just Covid causing the employment problem. Have you noticed that your favorite mom-and-pop store isn't open like it once was? The hours have been cut back or for some, they aren't open as many days. That's because it is nearly impossible for some places to get employees. Now it's Sam's Italian in Freeport closing their doors for good due to a lack of workers.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO