Blood Drive at Hamilton Hospital

Craig Mahler gave the gift of life at the Carter Blood Drive hosted by the Olney Hamilton Hospital[OHH]. Dale Lovett, who sits on the OHH board said, “We had 39 donors attending the drive, which resulted in 28 whole blood units and 14 double red, which equates to 42 units.” Considering each unit donated helps around three lives, we touched over a hundred lives with our drive. We have a tentative date in November for our next drive and will publicize when it is confirmed. Photo by Will Sadler.