The Iconic Vinoy® Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort And Golf Club Announces Thoughtful Renovation
The Vinoy® St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club announces the launch of the initial phase of a comprehensive transformation that will reflect the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens. Designed by world-renowned firms Rockwell Group and Hart Howerton, the elegant redesign will include the resort's legendary veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, ballrooms, restaurants and more, with an anticipated completion in 2022.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0