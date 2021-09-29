CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Curious People Series: Science For, With, and By the People

unomaha.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Science For, With, and By the People" Science can and should be for everyone, and citizen science is one way that almost anyone can take part in doing meaningful science. Technologies have played a crucial role in the explosive growth of new research that would be impossible without public participation, and the results to date are spectacular. In this talk, Andrea Grover, Ph.D., will provide an overview of citizen science, what it can accomplish, examples of current initiatives in Nebraska, and talk about how her work on the "science of citizen science" helps professional scientists succeed in their partnerships with the public.

www.unomaha.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance debt limit increase, avoid default

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
NBC News

Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school. Simpkins was released Thursday after posting bond.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set...
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Social Sciences#By The People#Is T#Metropolitan Universities
ABC News

Whistleblower Frances Haugen calls Facebook danger to children and democracy

She said it knows its algorithms are harmful but puts "profits before people." A Senate subcommittee on Tuesday heard from a whistleblower who claims Facebook manipulated content it knew was harmful to young users, a day after the social media giant experienced an apparently unrelated massive outage. Frances Haugen, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy