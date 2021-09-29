Curious People Series: Science For, With, and By the People

"Science For, With, and By the People" Science can and should be for everyone, and citizen science is one way that almost anyone can take part in doing meaningful science. Technologies have played a crucial role in the explosive growth of new research that would be impossible without public participation, and the results to date are spectacular. In this talk, Andrea Grover, Ph.D., will provide an overview of citizen science, what it can accomplish, examples of current initiatives in Nebraska, and talk about how her work on the "science of citizen science" helps professional scientists succeed in their partnerships with the public.