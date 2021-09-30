CHRIS HEAD, 59, passed away August 30, 2021, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., from Covid. He was born May 7, 1962, in Fort Mead, Md. He was employed by S and S Tire for 35 years. Chris was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Chad Head, and sister, Aleta Wagner; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, K. Richard and Alice Ash. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ash Head; parents, Dan and Dottie Marcum Head; two brothers-in-law, Kevin (Dianna) Ash and James Richard "Dick" (Robin) Ash; nieces and nephews, Alicea (Russ) Lewis, Tommi and Jessi Wagner and her fiance’ Brian Harrison, Keith and Katy Ash; great-niece, Ella Lewis; his dog, Snooky, and his cats, Scat and Skitty. A celebration of life visitation service will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or organization in memory of Chris. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.