Solar program extended; Art Space event and an honor for the Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. High schoolers eligible to attend Norwalk Art Space event for free. The “Solar for All” program, by which Eversource homeowners can reduce their energy costs via affordable solar power and efficiency upgrades, will be extended until October 31 due to high interest, according to a press release. Said to “cover the full cost of installing, maintaining and insuring the solar system, with no credit score requirement and no equipment to buy,” the program is driven by a partnership between Bridgeport-based contractor PosiGen and The Connecticut Green Bank. The kickoff webinar held in April can be seen at Solar for All – Norwalk – Homeowner’s Workshop – Zoom.