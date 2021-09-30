CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

By The Numbers: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Page traveled this road once before, and it did not lead where he had hoped. “Venom” will face former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima for a second time in the Bellator 267 main event on Friday at the SSE Arena in London. The Atlanta-based Brazilian knocked out Page in the second round of their first encounter two-plus years ago, handing the hubris-infused Brit the only loss of his career. Lima enters their rematch on the heels of back-to-back defeats. He last competed at Bellator 260, where he surrendered the welterweight crown to Yaroslav Amosov in a five-round unanimous decision on June 11. Page, meanwhile, has rattled off five straight victories. He last fought on May 7, when he stopped.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

5 Things You Might Not Know About Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima, Lima, Michael Page, Yaroslav Amosov, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Andrey Koreshkov, Rory MacDonald, Bellator MMA, London, Chris Lozano. Douglas Lima’s road to a fourth run as Bellator MMA welterweight champion begins against an opponent with whom he has grown intimately familiar. Lima will rematch Michael Page in the Bellator...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Michael Page Gets Very Specific In Game Plan For Lima Rematch

Bellator 267 is invading London, England, this Friday, and Michael Page intends to outstrike Douglas Lima and exact revenge after being TKO’d in 2019. The two welterweights are set to rematch in the SSE Arena in London, England. This Friday (October 1, 2021), Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) will have the opportunity to avenge his one and only loss inside the Bellator cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Michael “Venom” Page Bellator 267 Media Scrum

Former three-time BELLATOR Welterweight Champion and current No. 1-ranked contender Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-9) will square off in a much-anticipated rematch against No. 2-ranked Michael “Venom” Page (19-1) in the main event of BELLATOR MMA 267: Lima vs MVP II, this Friday, from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hawn
Person
Douglas Lima
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Andrey Koreshkov
Person
Gegard Mousasi
MMA Fighting

Bellator 267 results: Michael Page gets revenge on Douglas Lima with contentious split decision win

Michael Page got his revenge, even if it may not have been as definitive as he’d hoped. Two years after suffering the only loss of his MMA career at the hands of Douglas Lima, Page set off a celebration inside the SSE Arena in London, England by defeating the former Bellator welterweight champion via a razor-thin split decision in the back-and-forth main event of Bellator 267. Judges Eric Colon and Doug Crosby scored the bout 29-28 for Page, both giving the Englishman the first two rounds, while judge Ben Cartlidge was the lone dissenter with a 29-28 score for Lima and a Round 1 and Round 3 edge for the Brazilian.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 267 video highlights: Michael Page earns split decision over Douglas Lima in rematch

Michael Page avenged his sole professional loss to Douglas Lima at Bellator 267 on Friday night. Page and Lima fought a somewhat timid fight. Both men met in the center of the cage, but ‘Venom’ was quick to strike first with a right hand that forced ‘The Phenom’ backwards into the canvas. Lima quickly got up and threw a leg kick that did not hit its target. Page threw another right hand that appeared to stun Lima, who got up again as fast as possible. Lima then took advantage of a missed right hand by Page, secured a takedown and finished the first round in a dominant position.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Brit
MMA Fighting

Michael Page calls for Douglas Lima trilogy fight over title shot after controversial decision: ‘Let’s do five rounds’

Michael Page called for his shot at the Bellator welterweight title and a meeting with undefeated champion Yaroslav Amosov in the minutes after his Bellator 267 victory. But after getting some distance from the moment and seeing the controversy surrounding his split decision over Douglas Lima in the pair’s main-event rematch on Friday, Page is changing course. He’s not satisfied with his win at Bellator 267. He’d rather run things back with the former Bellator welterweight king before he turns his sights toward gold.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

‘Absolutely Devastated’ Dillon Cleckler Reacts to Death of BKFC Foe Justin Thornton

The death of recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship opponent Justin Thornton hit Dillon Cleckler hard. Clecker, who had built a relationship with Thornton over the years after their MMA bout under the Island Fights banner in 2013, released a statement on his Facebook page reacting to his friend’s passing. An “absolutely devastated” Cleckler said that Thornton ultimately died due to pneumonia.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy