By The Numbers: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page
Michael Page traveled this road once before, and it did not lead where he had hoped. “Venom” will face former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima for a second time in the Bellator 267 main event on Friday at the SSE Arena in London. The Atlanta-based Brazilian knocked out Page in the second round of their first encounter two-plus years ago, handing the hubris-infused Brit the only loss of his career. Lima enters their rematch on the heels of back-to-back defeats. He last competed at Bellator 260, where he surrendered the welterweight crown to Yaroslav Amosov in a five-round unanimous decision on June 11. Page, meanwhile, has rattled off five straight victories. He last fought on May 7, when he stopped.www.sherdog.com
Comments / 0