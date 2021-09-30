CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Markets Track Wall St Up But Traders Still On Edge

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Equity markets mostly rose Thursday after the previous day's retreat, though investors remained worried about surging inflation leading to interest rate hikes, while the debt stand-off in Washington also frayed nerves. The Dow and S&P 500 provided a positive lead, though the unconvincing end to the trading day on Wall...

