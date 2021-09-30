Most Markets Track Wall St Up But Traders Still On Edge

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO