Chesterton, IN

Echoes of the Past

By PROVIDED BY KEVIN NEVERS
Chesterton Tribune
 6 days ago

Friday, Sept. 30, 2011 – CHS Football Booster Club will sponsor a tailgating event with taco dinners from Leroy’s Hot Stuff. . . The Northwest Indiana Storytelling Festival will be held at Indiana Dunes State Park. . . Chesterton Middle School girls cross country team wins the CMS Invitational. Individual winners are Vanessa Krause, eighth grade; and Andrea Hanas, seventh grade. . . High winds topple trees, including one on South Calumet Road which damaged a house.

