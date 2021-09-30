CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valparaiso, IN

Volume 138, No. 46 Commissioners tackle golf carts, use of county parking garage

By AMY LAVALLEY
Chesterton Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom golf carts on county roads to parking in downtown Valparaiso, the Porter County Board of Commissioners tackled myriad matters during a Sept. 21 meeting. Pending a final reading during their Oct. 12 meeting, county commissioners gave preliminary approval for the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on some county roads. The amended ordinance, said county attorney Scott McClure, is similar to those in Valparaiso and Portage.

www.chestertontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Porter County, IN
Government
Valparaiso, IN
Government
City
Portage, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Public Use#Gene#Parking Garage#Drivers License
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy