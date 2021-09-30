Volume 138, No. 46 Commissioners tackle golf carts, use of county parking garage

From golf carts on county roads to parking in downtown Valparaiso, the Porter County Board of Commissioners tackled myriad matters during a Sept. 21 meeting. Pending a final reading during their Oct. 12 meeting, county commissioners gave preliminary approval for the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles on some county roads. The amended ordinance, said county attorney Scott McClure, is similar to those in Valparaiso and Portage.