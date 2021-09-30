CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterton, IN

Community Calendar

Chesterton Tribune
 6 days ago

Submit calendar items to calendar@chestertontribune.com. *Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts the last of its outdoor Summer Concert Series with a blues and rock mashup. Gates open at 6 p.m. and headliner Johnny V’s Wildflowers perform at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 for non-members the week of the concert. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the gate or the Gabis Arboretum website, pnw.edu/gabis-concerts. Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase. The arboretum is located at 450 W. County Road 100 North, Valparaiso.

www.chestertontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Chesterton, IN
Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Westville, IN
Portage, IN
Government
City
Chesterton, IN
City
Portage, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Art#History Museum#Antiques#Purdue Northwest#Duneland Boys#Girls Club
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy