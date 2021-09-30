LAFC fails to finish chances in loss to Timbers

Welcome back, LAFC fans. Sorry, we're for a later-than-usual podcast this week. But we're coming at you with great analysis of the match in Portland and a preview of LAFC's trip to San Jose. Vince was in Portland for the Timbers match. He shares his experience amongst the Timbers fans and throughout the city. Max and Vince break down a match they thought LAFC had no business losing. The Black & Gold looked almost as good as they have during this entire run of good form. They simply didn't finish their big opportunities. The guys give their takes on that and the great play of Chicho Arango. Is the Colombian a Newcomer of the Year candidate? Max and Vince discuss. Then it's on to San Jose. All is not lost after the defeat in Portland but LAFC has to be nearly perfect to end the season. The guys talk about what they feel LAFC needs before the upcoming international break and if the playoffs are in the cards. All that and the usual off-topic tangents and sidetracks music, movies and more on another episode of the MVP. Please rate, review, and share. And thank you for listening!

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO