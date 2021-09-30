Fall Harvest Festival diversifies, draws crowd for equipment demos, market
After two disappointing years plagued by rain and the global pandemic, the Northern Indiana Historical Power Association embraced the beautiful weekend that Mother Nature provided them for the 45th annual Fall Harvest Festival and Antique Equipment Show. After a successful education day on Friday that saw nearly 500 people through the gates, the weekend’s success only continued as lines of cars were backing up along Meridian Saturday morning.www.chestertontribune.com
