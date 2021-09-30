Guest Commentary

This is a short history of the Morgan family farm before the possible development of the remaining 49 acres east of Chesterton. Jesse and Jane Morgan arrived in Northwest Indiana in 1833 after traveling through Ohio, northern Indiana, stopping off in LaPorte County for a few days. They received a land grant of 600 acres for farming and established their home near the east side of Chesterton where Sand Creek is today off Porter Avenue. They had several children, the youngest were George and John.