More than a year after the pandemic paused all study abroad programs and restricted global travel, 48 Union students are living and learning in six countries this term. “I’m really happy Union was able to make this happen,” said Catherine Seaman ’22 of Ipswich, Mass., a biology major with a minor in Spanish and Hispanic studies minor who is studying in Madrid. “The language and cultural immersion of this experience have opened my eyes with appreciation for the differences, the history and the people of Spain.”

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO