Studying Abroad as a Student of Color

wisc.edu
 6 days ago

Celebrate Study Abroad Week by engaging virtually with a panel of study abroad alumni who will discuss their experiences studying abroad as students of color. Panelists will reflect on their expectations and preparations for living in another culture, their challenges and accomplishments, and how their time abroad affected their understanding of identity within a global context and equipped them for future success. Bring your questions!

today.wisc.edu

