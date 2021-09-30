Lofton Johnson

Lofton B. “Bill” Johnson, 85, of Bruceton Mills (Glade Farm area), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28th, 2021. Visitation with the family is at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 and at St. Luke Catholic Church, 19 Jo Glenn Drive, Morgantown (Cheat Lake), from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 until the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, those in attendance at the church will be invited to a meal in Bill’s honor. To conclude the day’s events, family and friends will then gather at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, at 1 p.m. on Monday where Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded.