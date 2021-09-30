Lofton Johnson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLofton B. “Bill” Johnson, 85, of Bruceton Mills (Glade Farm area), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28th, 2021. Visitation with the family is at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 and at St. Luke Catholic Church, 19 Jo Glenn Drive, Morgantown (Cheat Lake), from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 until the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, those in attendance at the church will be invited to a meal in Bill’s honor. To conclude the day’s events, family and friends will then gather at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, at 1 p.m. on Monday where Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded.

