LAFC fails to finish chances in loss to Timbers

By Josh Gross
San Bernardino County Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — No team in Major League Soccer expects to score more than the Los Angeles Football Club. This isn’t an observation about LAFC’s playing style under Coach Bob Bradley; it’s a statement of fact that jumps off the stat sheet when compared to the number of goals the team has actually produced – 39 compared to 54 in 2018, 78 the following year, and 47 last season – through 27 regular-season games.

Related
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #110 | LAFC Missing That Finishing Touch

Welcome back, LAFC fans. Sorry, we're for a later-than-usual podcast this week. But we're coming at you with great analysis of the match in Portland and a preview of LAFC's trip to San Jose. Vince was in Portland for the Timbers match. He shares his experience amongst the Timbers fans and throughout the city. Max and Vince break down a match they thought LAFC had no business losing. The Black & Gold looked almost as good as they have during this entire run of good form. They simply didn't finish their big opportunities. The guys give their takes on that and the great play of Chicho Arango. Is the Colombian a Newcomer of the Year candidate? Max and Vince discuss. Then it's on to San Jose. All is not lost after the defeat in Portland but LAFC has to be nearly perfect to end the season. The guys talk about what they feel LAFC needs before the upcoming international break and if the playoffs are in the cards. All that and the usual off-topic tangents and sidetracks music, movies and more on another episode of the MVP. Please rate, review, and share. And thank you for listening!
MLS
chatsports.com

Morning after: Missed scoring chances haunt Rox in loss to LA

When opportunity comes knocking, you need to take advantage of it. The Colorado Rockies had their share of opportunities Tuesday night to take the lead late against the Los Angeles Dodgers but failed to do so. Meanwhile, Los Angeles converted its lone late-inning chance with a run-scoring single in the...
MLB
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

LAFC is back home for a Western Conference matchup against Portland at 7:30pm PT (Bally Sports SoCal, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Timbers:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F...
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It was just 10 days ago that LAFC travelled to Portland to face the Timbers, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to solidify their place in the MLS Western Conference Playoff race. But after a tough 2-1 loss to the Timbers and a 2-0 defeat in San Jose, the Black & Gold return home to Banc of California Stadium looking outside of the playoff picture and in desperate need of a big win against one of their toughest opponents.
MLS
timbers.com

This Week in PTFC | Timbers head to LAFC, Thorns battle rival Reign and more

After dispatching RSL Saturday in a thrilling 6-1 victory to jump up to fourth place in the Western Conference, the Portland Timbers will travel Wednesday to face Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium (7:30pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). LAFC are currently on the outside looking in for the...
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-2 Portland Timbers 9/29/21

Dairon Asprilla scored in his third consecutive game after assisting Yimmi Chara's opening goal as the streaking Portland Timbers damaged LAFC's postseason hopes with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium. Asprilla's 59th-minute winner secured fourth-place Portland's third straight win and sixth in seven matches, while...
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Six losers, one winner from RSL’s 6-1 loss to Portland Timbers

We cannot start Holt again and expect to win a match. Toni Datkovic was instrumental in Portland getting two first-half goals, and he was rightly substituted at halftime. He was out-jumped for Portland’s second goal, and he was the insufficient in marking the attacking player on Portland’s first. It was a very poor performance, and his substitution was justified.
MLS
elisportsnetwork.com

Dairon Asprilla finds the back of the net to help Timbers defeat LAFC, 2-1

The Portland Timbers defeated the Los Angeles Football Club, 2-1. Dairon Asprilla scored the last goal of the game in the 59th minute to give Timbers the edge over LAFC. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant’s sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLS
lafc.com

LAFC Bingo | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

Join us live in the app to play LAFC Bingo presented by Party Beer Co. This week's grand prize - $50 Party Beer Co gift card + 2020 team-signed top + Heart of Gold sweatshirt. To access Bingo, visit the LAFC app and the 'Virtual Tailgate' in the main menu.
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Timbers 2, LAFC 1

MLS soccer: Portland extends unbeaten run to seven games with win at Los Angeles.Goals: Yimmi Chara scored his fifth goal of the season with a quick left-footed finish at the end of a quick combination that started from a goalkeeper Steve Clark punt that was controlled by Sebastian Blanco, who fed Dairon Asprilla. Asprilla held off a defender and pushed the ball to Chara who finished with a low shot inside the far post (1-0 Timbers, 45th minute). Daniel Musovski scored from an angle after LAFC won the ball back in the attacking third and Jose Cifuentes passed the ball...
MLS
neworleanssun.com

Dairon Asprilla's goal, assist push Timbers past LAFC

Dairon Asprilla's rebound goal in the 59th minute snapped a tie and led visiting Portland to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, the Timbers' seventh consecutive game without a loss. Portland (13-10-4, 33 points) earned a third consecutive win while improving its hot streak to 6-0-1 since...
MLS
FOX Sports

Dairon Asprilla breaks tie in Timbers' 2-1 win over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.
chatsports.com

Y. Chara, Asprilla notch in Timbers’ 2-1 away win against LAFC

The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1 in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night. Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla scored to give the Timbers their first victory in Banc of California Stadium and their third straight win, extending their unbeaten streak to seven. LAFC attempted to impose their will on...
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 2, LAFC 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1. The Portland Timbers will be on short rest, but coming off their best performance of the season and riding high on emotion as they head south to take on a dangerous LAFC team tonight. This match kicks off live from Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
timbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Timbers extend unbeaten streak to seven with 2-1 win over LAFC

PORTLAND, Ore. – Dairon Asprilla scored his third goal in as many games, Yimmi Chara tallied his second in as many matches and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to seven straight with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday evening at Banc of California Stadium. MATCHCENTER: Stats...
MLS

