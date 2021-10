Tom Jolliffe looks at the middle era of Jason Statham movies (2010-2015)…. He’s follicly challenged, raspy voiced and a double hard bastard. No, he’s not Vin Diesel, he’s Britain’s own Jason Statham. Statham began his film career almost by accident, plucked from obscurity to star in Guy Ritchie’s breakout film, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Statham’s onscreen introduction saw him appear as a London street peddler selling stolen items. The swagger of his sales pitch to the on-looking crowds (shortly before the arrival of the police) felt authentic and indeed it was true to life for the ex-Diver. As part of a group of upcoming actors and cheeky chappies, Statham had a very definite presence. His career kicked on, further bolstered in his follow up with Guy Ritchie, taking on the lead role in Snatch.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO