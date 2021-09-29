Breeders Cup Classic Picks For November 2021

(Breeders’ Cup / Coady Photography) Santa Anita, ParisLongchamp Open the Floodgates on Huge Challenge Weekend. The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series hits its zenith this weekend, with 14 “Win and You’re In” automatic qualifiers spread out at Santa Anita Park outside of Los Angeles, Belmont Park on Long Island, and ParisLongchamp in France. Santa Anita will host half of the 14, with the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) offering the ninth and final automatic starting berth into the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), while ParisLongchamp has five of its own, with the clear highlight being the historic Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1), with a berth into the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) on the line. Toss in a pair of 2-year-old qualifiers at Belmont and the biggest Challenge weekend of the year surely won’t disappoint.

