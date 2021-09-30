CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother' crowns its first Black winner during season 23 finale

By By Stephanie Gallman, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS' "Big Brother" crowned its first Black winner Wednesday night during the season 23 finale when Wisconsin attorney Xavier Prather took home the top prize. Garnering all nine jury votes, Prather beat Derek Frazier, ending a historic run of the show that in 21 years has never had a Black contestant take home the big prize during the regular season. (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019).

