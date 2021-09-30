CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity can save us from civic crisis

 6 days ago

A recent Sunday afternoon was perfect for sitting outside, enjoying nature in the balmy weather.

Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Washington Post

Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for ﬁxing our civic crisis

Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn’t — not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
ADVOCACY
#Weather#Unity
The Next Web

How ‘human rights by design’ can save us from AI misuse

Events over the past few years have revealed several human rights violations associated with increasing advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Algorithms created to regulate speech online have censored speech ranging from religious content to sexual diversity. AI systems created to monitor illegal activities have been used to track and target human rights defenders. And algorithms have discriminated against Black people when they have been used to detect cancers or assess the flight risk of people accused of crimes. The list goes on.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How the right technology can save your business from losing 5% to 10% in annual revenue due to fraud

Online retailers may bear not just the brunt of the financial damage but also the perceived responsibility when fraudsters target their stores and customers, according to an extensive survey published this month by fraud prevention and e-commerce enablement company Riskified (RSKD). The results reveal that merchants are significantly more confident in their ability to manage fraud than consumers are — and that this gap in e-confidence costs them in customer loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY
Marconews.com

An unearthly call is now silent, but we can still save our wildlife from extinction

Extinction headlines bury examples of species defying decline – and a path forward for ensuring that wildlife endures for future generations. The ivory-billed woodpecker was one of the most extraordinary birds to inhabit North America. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded that this bird – known for its striking red crest and white beak and its unearthly call – is officially extinct.
WILDLIFE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

BOOKS & LITERATURE

