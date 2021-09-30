Biden poll slump prompts 3 questions

Joe Biden spent a half century first cultivating and then benefitting from a high public opinion of himself. In the course of two weeks in August, it all collapsed. On an elegant chart from FiveThirtyEight, a green line representing Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low-to-mid fifties for the first eight months of his Presidency, while an orange line that marked his disapproval rating remained in the high thirties to low forties—a strong, practically twentieth-century level of enthusiasm for a politician. Then, in mid-August, the green line swerved downward and the orange line upward until they crossed. Not long after Labor Day, public opinion of the President seemed to have stabilized at a new level: approval in the mid-forties and disapproval in the high forties—among recent Presidents, only Donald Trump’s were worse nine months into his first term. That didn’t tell anyone much about the more pressing question: What could make them bounce back?

