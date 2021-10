While the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closed many doors over the last 18 months, industrial real estate in North America was immune to the virus, with transactions for large warehouses and distribution centers of 200,000 square feet or more climbing nearly 25% in 2020, according to CBRE. The CBRE anticipates the absorption of another 300 million square feet of industrial space on the back of e-commerce growth by the end of 2021. According to Cushman and Wakefield, new leasing activity in logistics space accounted for 366.6 million square feet, which represented 85.9% of all new leasing activity across all product types by the end of the first half of 2021. As demand increases, so too does the cost. According to the same report from Cushman and Wakefield, rent for warehousing and distribution centers rose 5.4% in Q2 2021 compared to the same time last year.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO