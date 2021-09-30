CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Do you need a business website – Michael Osland

t2conline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you start a new business, the first thing people will expect to see online is your website. It’s not just about having a website — it’s about having a good one that tells potential customers what your business is all about and shows that you know how to present information in an organized and appealing way.

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Monday’s Facebook App Outage Created Confusion For Colorado Real Estate Office

DENVER (CBS4) – Social media platforms used by millions of people worldwide went offline Monday. Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp didn’t have access to their apps for hours. The realization of how critical these platforms are for many social and work communications quickly set in. April Denmon, owner of Denmon Realty, says she gets a good amount of business from Facebook. She attempted to make a post about a new listing Monday morning, but it never went through. “We thought it was our internet connection, so we restarted our phones. We tried for hours,” said Denmon. “I feel it’s...
REAL ESTATE
Vice

You Probably Don't Need a VPN

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. You probably don't need a VPN. Despite all the marketing from VPN companies that you should pay them for a virtual private network to use from your home internet and, especially, from public wifi, most Americans may be better off not paying for a commercial VPN, according to multiple security experts.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Online Marketing#Marketing Services#Business Cards#Google Adwords#Weebly#Squarespace
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
digitalconnectmag.com

What Is Bot Management and Do You Need One?

Bot management refers to the act of detecting and managing the activities of malicious internet bots while allowing useful (good) bots to access the website and ensuring optimal user experience for legitimate human users. In practice, bot management involves three different layers of operations:. Distinguishing bot traffic from legitimate requests...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
t2conline.com

Top 13 Tips for Virtual Meetings

Virtual meetings are a daily thing for a huge portion of the workforce, and it looks like they’re here to stay. If you feel like your presence in virtual meetings is not up to par, let’s fix that with some tips from business leaders who do it best. 1. Be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Inman.com

The iPhone 13 just launched. Do you need it?

The iPhone 13 has some major camera upgrades while most everything else stayed similar to the iPhone 12. Is it worth spending those hard-earned commission dollars to buy it?. There are so many work-related gadgets for real estate agents today. Here, Inman’s Craig Rowe weighs the cost versus benefit for the typical agent’s day-to-day life so that you only spend your hard-earned money on tools that will actually help your bottom line.
CELL PHONES
datasciencecentral.com

Why Do You Need Data Matching ?

Enterprises need data for making informed decisions, interacting with customers and vendors, and analyze results. Trusted data helps overcome fraud challenges and enables organizations to comply with regulations. High-quality data about key business entities provides the growth funnel for a successful enterprise. Clean and duplicate free customer records enable efficient...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. Granted, the whole stock market seems to be having a bad day today. The S&P 500 as a whole is down 1.5%, and growth stocks in particular seem to be taking it on the chin. Yet Facebook has problems of an entirely different order.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Facebook CTO Apologizes for Outages as Apps Take Hours to Return Online

Facebook’s chief technology officer apologized on Monday afternoon after Facebook’s suite of applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, remained offline for several hours around the globe. “Facebook services coming back online now — may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing CTO, tweeted late on Monday afternoon. A few hours earlier, Schroepfer said the company was experiencing “networking issues” and that Facebook’s teams were “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.” The Facebook applications first began displaying error messages early on Monday morning, with a spike in users reporting outages beginning after 8 a.m. PT, according to Downdetector. It wasn’t until late Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. PT, that Facebook announced its apps and services were returning online. The company has not yet offered a clear explanation for the cause of the global outages. Facebook’s most recent major outage took place in 2019, when apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp became inaccessible for nearly 24 hours. At the time, representative for Facebook pointed to a “server configuration change” as the cause of the problem.
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
WLNS

Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division

A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S., adding that its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety. And she said responsibility for that lies right at the top, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy