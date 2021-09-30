Christmas parade to return after 2020 cancellation

The Greater Altoona Economic Development Corp. plans to bring back the city’s Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event was canceled last December because of COVID-19. The parade will be Thursday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m., along the same route as in 2019: Green Avenue, starting from the intersection at Ninth Street, to 12th Street to 11th Avenue and past Heritage Plaza, dispersing at 16th Street, according to Patrick Miller, executive director of GAEDC, an affiliate of the Altoona Blair County Development Corp.