Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. It’s usually not the saddle that garners attention on a bike, but the Bike Yoke Sagma has snagged some eyes while mounted on my bike over the past few months. Maybe it’s the broad shape of the saddle, the bright blue Bike Yoke logo emblazoned across the width of it, or the fact that it wiggles from side to side. Either way, it stands out at least a little more than the average saddle and it does have some tricks up its sleeve to justify the attention.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO