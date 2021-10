VICKSBURG — Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s run at an undefeated regular season came to a screeching halt Friday night as the Rams lost to the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles 52-27. There were two key factors in the outcome of this game — the ground game of Porter’s Chapel and WCCA’s defense not being able to force turnovers like it had been throughout the first half of the season.

WILKINSON COUNTY, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO