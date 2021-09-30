Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

PARKERSBURG — In an event that kicked off with a donation of four extra-large moving boxes full of food from Parkersburg Catholic High School students, the Chick Crites Annual Veterans Food Drive organized by the Mid-Ohio Valley Platoon Marine Corps Veterans Association and Parkersburg News and Sentinel was deemed an even bigger success than last year’s event. Throughout Saturday, donors poured in to the newspaper’s parking lot with enough non-perishable food and personal hygiene products (and a few non-perishable items for pets, too) to fill the floor of a large box truck headed for Old Man Rivers’ food pantry, and send two smaller truck loads to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 food pantry. Cash donations were accepted as well, with a total of $360 raised — split between the two agencies. More than one person announced their donation was in memory of Crites, and stopped to share stories with others at the event who had known him.

2 DAYS AGO