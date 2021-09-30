Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

Diana was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on May 13, 1938. After graduation from high school, she was employed as a telephone operator. Later she worked as a secretary and payroll clerk for the personal director at Northern Engraving. On September 28, 1963 she was united in marriage to...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 25th anniversary. It’s a tour that takes on Parkersburg’s history and all its supernatural ties - from the Mothman to UFO’s and everything in between. With the death of its founder, a local icon and paranormal expert Susan...
PARKERSBURG — A Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who was scheduled to come to Parkersburg in October to speak is postponing her appearance until next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Columnist Connie Schultz was scheduled to speak in the auditorium of the Blennerhassett Middle School on Oct. 14. Tickets had gone...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School held a special assembly for their students to honor veterans in the area. The assembly was discussing the Gold Star Mothers and Family National Holiday coming this Sunday. A day that honors and remembers sons and daughters who have been lost while...
PARKERSBURG — The spooky history of Parkersburg has been shared with people from around the country by Susan Sheppard for 25 years and despite her passing earlier this year, her legacy will continue to live. This October, Lynn Stone, a friend of Susan’s, will carry on presenting local facts and...
PARKERSBURG — The pandemic was the inspiration for a book written by a Parkersburg author. “Thirteen Months” is the stories of several fictional characters who cope with issues during the COVID-19 pandemic including relations with people of color and the volatile political atmosphere from January 2020 to January 2021, Stephen Hupp, director of libraries at West Virginia University at Parkersburg, said.
PARKERSBURG — “The Hallelujah Girls” by the Actors Guild of Parkersburg returns at 8 p.m. today at the Guild Playhouse on Market Street. The comedy, rated PG, is set in Eden Falls, Ga., where five up-in-years women and long-time friends meet in Sugar Lee’s new day spa, the SPA-DEE-DAH, which she opened in the abandoned church where the sinister Bunny wants to demolish for a museum in her name.
PARKERSBURG — Community Bank of Parkersburg will hold a free community shred day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its downtown office on Juliana Street. Gator Shredding will be on site to shred old documents with a minimum of four boxes, bags or containers per vehicle. Bank officials also...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sophia D’Eramo and Helena Teltscher were two Parkersburg Catholic High School winners of the Golden Horseshoe academic award. Delegate John R. Kelly presented the pair of freshmen their certificates in a presentation on Friday morning. Students gathered in the PCHS cafeteria for the presentation of the...
PARKERSBURG — Raised in Mineral Wells, 16-year-old Cameron Burgess Shore is an 11-grader at Parkersburg South who enjoys his science classes and the JROTC program. “I got interested in ROTC in middle school for the leadership and life skills it teaches,” explained Shore. Shore mentioned that JROTC teaches him skills...
PARKERSBURG –The trial of a Parkersburg man charged with murder in the February 2019 death of Jason Tefft of Parkersburg is set for January. According to Wood County Circuit Court records, Joshua Emery Greene, 37, of 809 Edgelawn St., Parkersburg, is set to go to trial before Wood County Circuit Judge J.D. Beane 9 a.m. Jan. 24. A status hearing will be held 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
NEW HARTFORD – On Saturday, Oct. 2 there will be a cornucopia of good times at New Hartford’s annual Pumpkin Festival to be held at Packwaukee Park. This year’s festival will be more of a return to normal after last year’s event primarily consisted of distributing pumpkins to local families via a pumpkin drive-thru.
PARKERSBURG — In an event that kicked off with a donation of four extra-large moving boxes full of food from Parkersburg Catholic High School students, the Chick Crites Annual Veterans Food Drive organized by the Mid-Ohio Valley Platoon Marine Corps Veterans Association and Parkersburg News and Sentinel was deemed an even bigger success than last year’s event. Throughout Saturday, donors poured in to the newspaper’s parking lot with enough non-perishable food and personal hygiene products (and a few non-perishable items for pets, too) to fill the floor of a large box truck headed for Old Man Rivers’ food pantry, and send two smaller truck loads to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 food pantry. Cash donations were accepted as well, with a total of $360 raised — split between the two agencies. More than one person announced their donation was in memory of Crites, and stopped to share stories with others at the event who had known him.
PARKERSBURG - Between the first and second quarter of Friday’s football game at Ed Thomas Field, Dennis Schipper and Chuck Krusey were honored for their contributions as part of the founding members of the A-P Booster Club, a combined 61 years of service between the two. Schipper has been the...
Comments / 0