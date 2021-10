ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville Women's Soccer team visited Hampton on Saturday night, scoring four goals in the first half to ultimately blank the Pirates 4-0. The Bulldogs jumped on the Pirates early, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes, with Alice Walker scoring two goals and dished out an assist. Madison Carter and freshman Taylor Gardner would each add a score before the break, as Asheville evens up its Big South record with the win (1-1), notching its second win of the season and moving to 2-7-1. Hampton, meanwhile, drops to 1-4-1 and 0-2 in conference play.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO