Doylestown, PA

Terrain-DelVal proposal would revive Doylestown market

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors offered support for the partnership of Terrain and Delaware Valley University at its Sept. 21 meeting. Terrain is a garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand that is owned by Urban Outfitters. The company also specializes in small events, with seven locations spread throughout Pennsylvania, California, Maryland, and Connecticut. Terrain’s initial launch was in 2008, when the first location opened in Glen Mills.

